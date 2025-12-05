Governor’s Flag Order

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in solemn memory and respect for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of December 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 5th day of December 2025.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin