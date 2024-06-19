Governor’s Flag Order

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Sergeant Floyd H. Miles, Jr. of the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on June 9, 2024.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 18th day of June 2024.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin