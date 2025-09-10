Governor’s Flag Order

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory and respect for the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and in honor of the heroes who gave their lives in rescue efforts and in defense of the American ideals of freedom, justice, and individual liberty. I further encourage all Virginians to proudly display the flag of the United States of America, whether at home, at school, in the workplace, or in places of gathering, as a visible reminder of our unity and resilience. Let us pause to reflect on the sacrifice and courage shown that day and recommit ourselves to service in our communities and our nation.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, September 11, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 10th day of September 2025.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin