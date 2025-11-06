Governor’s Flag Order

Pursuant to President Donald J. Trump’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Vice President Richard “Dick” Cheney who served as the 46th Vice President of the United States from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush. His distinguished career in public service spanned more than four decades.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff through sunset on the day of his interment.

Ordered on this, the 4th day of November 2025.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin