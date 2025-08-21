Governor’s Flag Order

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. This day serves as a solemn reminder of the lives lost to fentanyl poisoning, the families forever affected, and the profound impact this crisis has on our communities. It is also a time to honor those working tirelessly to advance awareness, education, and prevention efforts in Virginia and across the nation.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, August 21, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 20th day of August 2025.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin