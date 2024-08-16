Governor’s Flag Order for August 17, 2024﻿

On August 16, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order for the Commonwealth of Virginia for the death of Deputy Hunter Reedy of Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. The flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to fly at half-mast on all state and local buildings and grounds.



The Governor’s Flag Order:



In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Deputy Hunter Reedy of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on August 9, 2024.



I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, August 17, 2024, and remain at half-staff until sunset.



Ordered on this, the 16th day of August 2024.



Sincerely,



Glenn Youngkin

