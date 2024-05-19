Governor’s Flag Order for Display of the POW/MIA Flag on Armed Forces Day

This is an order to display the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia at full staff on public buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as part of Armed Forces Day on May 18, 2024.



Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, section 2.2-3310.1 it is encouraged that all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth display the POW/MIA flag at full staff on public buildings on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in honor and remembrance of the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.



Ordered on this, the 17th day of May, 2024.



Sincerely,



Glenn Youngkin

