Governor’s Flag Order for the 17th Anniversary of the Virginia Tech Shooting

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the 17th Anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting which took the lives of 32 people.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 15th day of April 2024.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin