Governor’s Flag Order Honors Virginia Beach Shooting Victims

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the victims of the 2019 shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, May 31, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 28th Day of May, 2026.

Sincerely,

Abigail D. Spanberger, Governor