Governor’s Flag Order – May 30, 2025

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the twelve victims who tragically lost their lives during a 2019 shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, May 31, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 30th day of May, 2025.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin