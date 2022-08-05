Governor’s Flag Order

Administration Events Local 

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Senator Jane Haycock Woods.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Friday, August 5, 2022, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 4th day of August 2022.

