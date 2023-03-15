Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Rocky Shane Wood, of the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Vice Mayor of the town of Haysi and Chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department. He was killed while fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Monday, March 13, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 13th day of March 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin