Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

By: Office of the Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America, and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the victims of the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 30th day of May, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin