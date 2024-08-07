Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Sergeant Mayburn L. Hudson who tragically lost his life on August 7, 1944 in Northern France while serving in the U.S. Army protecting the freedoms and values we hold dear. After 80 years, SGT Hudson will be put to rest in his hometown of Lynchburg.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 6th day of August 2024.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin