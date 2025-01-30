Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff in memory and respect of Henry Leander Marsh III, former Mayor of Richmond, Virginia State Senator and civil rights trailblazer. His courage, leadership and relentless pursuit of justice have left a legacy that will continue to inspire for generations.

I hereby order that the flags on all buildings on Capitol Square and the Virginia State Capitol shall be lowered at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2025, and remain at half-staff until 3:00 p.m. to honor his lying in state.

Further, I hereby order that all flags in the Commonwealth shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, February 1, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 29th day of January 2025.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin