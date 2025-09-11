Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

Pursuant to President Donald J. Trump’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the flag of the United States of America, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory and respect of Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, who was tragically shot and killed while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset on September 14, 2025.

Ordered on this, the 10th day of September 2025.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin