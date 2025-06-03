Governor’s Order in Memory of Judge Jerrauld C. Jones

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory and respect of The Honorable Jerrauld C. Jones, Circuit Court Judge and former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, whose distinguished career in public service spanned all three branches of Virginia government.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 3rd day of June 2025.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin