Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards Nomination Period Opens

Annual awards honor individuals and groups making a difference in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA—Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2024 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards, an annual award program coordinated by Serve Virginia and the Virginia Service Foundation, recognizing Virginians who volunteer their time to make a difference in their communities. Nominations will be accepted from the public through Tuesday, June 25, 5pm.

“I am incredibly proud of this year’s Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Award winners,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Their dedication to serving our communities is truly inspiring. They embody the Spirit of Virginia and represent the best that Virginia has to offer; we are a better Commonwealth because of them.”

The Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards recognize volunteers across a wide range of focus areas. Past honorees have positively impacted the lives of thousands, increasing access to medical care and healthy food, protecting Virginia’s natural resources, supporting youth and families, and inspiring students to become Virginians who give back, among other service areas.

The Awards honor individuals and groups in the following categories:

Individual, youth (aged 18 and under)

Individual, young adult (aged 19-30)

Individual, adult (aged 31-59)

Individual, senior (aged 60+)

Independent Group (family, friends, or other informal group)

Community organization (nonprofit or government)

Faith-based group (spiritual community)

Educational organization (K-12 school or higher education institution)

Small business (for-profit, 0-50 employees)

Corporation (for-profit, 51+ employees)

“Volunteering is beneficial to Virginians across the Commonwealth, providing individual and community health benefits as well as vital opportunities for connection,” said Serve Virginia Director Kathy J. Spangler. “We are honored to spotlight Virginians who dedicate their time and talents to making a difference in the lives of others, as well as the organizations and businesses partnering to create meaningful service opportunities.”

Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards honorees will be recognized in a ceremony at the Executive Mansion this Fall. Additional information about the Awards and nomination process, as well as the form to submit a nomination, is available through Serve Virginia at ServeVirginia.org/governors-awards.