Graduates can change the world with the assistance of older adults

By: Angela Jones

Hampton University’s president Dr. William R. Harvey penned a book entitled “A Guide to Student Success in College” that contains valuable information for students. Although I do not have over 44 years of experience in higher education, like Dr. Harvey, I still feel that I can offer

some useful advice to high school and college graduates. The first piece of advice I would give a recent graduate is to never stop learning. Whether pursuing another degree, taking continuing education courses online, or watching a “How To” YouTube video, adding to one’s knowledge base is always beneficial. We should try to improve in area where we do not already have a strong grasp of the subject matter. History and geography are subjects that perhaps, someone who studied a STEM field in college may want to learn more about, after they graduate. They are both subjects that are useful to everyone.



Financial fitness is another area that can offer useful information to those who study it. JP Morgan Chase has a tool that was designed to assist young adults in planning a financial roadmap. The FDIC also has training modules available on its website for people who want to learn more about reaching their financial goals. Another piece of advice that I would give to recent graduates is to widen their circle of influence. They should not just communicate with people their own age. They should seek input about their goals and aspirations from older adults and senior citizens. One would be surprised to learn that young adults in 1972 faced many of the same

challenges that young adults are facing today. Seeking the council of older adults could save young adults from losing valuable time and other resources, by learning to avoid the mistakes made by their predecessors.



One example of how young adults today can learn from older adults is in the area of social justice. While younger adults may have more energy and stamina to protest for months, older adults can tell young adults about all of the marches and protests they witnessed ‘back in the day.’ They can also tell the younger adults that just marching will not gain lasting change. It was not until economic protests and boycotts took place during the civil rights movement that indifferent bystanders were forced to take notice of the

protesters’ plight.



Lastly, my advice would be to always be grateful. Even when things seem as bad as they can get, there is always one bright spot that deserves appreciation. It may be that pet that greets its owner every day when they

return home or a person who sends a chain text message reminding one

that someone out there is thinking about them.



Seriously, there is so much to be thankful for in this world. The smell of fresh cut flowers, birds singing, and a starry sky at night are just the beginning. Look at how far technology has developed over the last decade. Who would have ever thought the day would come when we could watch free television without an antenna?



If we just pause for a moment and think, we would realize a plethora of things for which to be grateful. When we realize how blessed we truly are, we can make an effort to be a blessing to as many people as possible. That is

a goal that could change the world.