Granby Street Bike Lane Design: In-Person Community Meeting

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s Department of Transportation has been working to develop 60% designs for the bike lanes on Granby St. Residents are invited to share their thoughts on the preliminary bike and pedestrian designs at an in-person community meeting on Jan. 18, 5:30 – 7 p.m., at Tabernacle Church of Norfolk (7000 Granby St.).

The objective of this project is to repurpose one vehicle lane in each direction into bike lanes along a section of Granby St. and aims to enhance several pedestrian crossings along the corridor.

The Granby St. Bike Lanes project was initiated in 2021. Over the course of the following year, City staff collaborated with the community to develop recommended bike lane concepts for implementation on Granby St., spanning from Willow Wood Dr. to Admiral Taussig Blvd. (just south of the I-564 overpass). In conjunction with the bike lanes, staff and the community also identified other multimodal and pedestrian safety improvements at various locations along Granby St.

In January 2022, City Council voted in favor to accept the SMART Scale funding for this project, which initiated the design phase. The project team will continue to work diligently to finalize the designs for the bike lanes and pedestrian crossing improvements until Winter 2024.



Granby Bike Lane Community Meeting

Thursday, Jan. 18

5:30 – 7 p.m.

Tabernacle Church of Norfolk, 7000 Granby St.

