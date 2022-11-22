Administration Events Local 

Grant recipients announced under antiviolence campaign

By: City of Norfolk

The Norfolk Police Foundation announces its second round of grant fund
recipients under a new program supporting organizations working to deter
violence within the community. Fourteen local groups were chosen from
more than 60 applicants to receive portions of $100,000 in federal funds
provided through the City of Norfolk. This Mini-Grant program promotes
recovery, healing, recreation and community-building in areas affected by
criminal activity.
Organizations receiving Mini-Grants, shown below, provide many services
and activities including educational presentations; communitywide social
gatherings; sporting events; school and camp materials; offsite enrichment
activities for youth groups; plus opportunities to set up booths encouraging
positive interactions among stakeholders.

The City is working with the Newark Community Street Team (NCST) to
design and implement a comprehensive community violence intervention
program. One of NCST’s near-term recommendations was the creation of
a Mini-Grant program. The City is providing $200,000 in funding obtained
through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and the Norfolk Police
Foundation – a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the police
department – is tasked with identifying qualified applicants, distributing and
administering Mini-Grant program funds.
This was the second round of Mini-Grants awarded to eligible incorporated
entities and organized community groups, including charities, civic leagues
and violence intervention advocacy groups.

