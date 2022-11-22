Grant recipients announced under antiviolence campaign

By: City of Norfolk

The Norfolk Police Foundation announces its second round of grant fund

recipients under a new program supporting organizations working to deter

violence within the community. Fourteen local groups were chosen from

more than 60 applicants to receive portions of $100,000 in federal funds

provided through the City of Norfolk. This Mini-Grant program promotes

recovery, healing, recreation and community-building in areas affected by

criminal activity.

Organizations receiving Mini-Grants, shown below, provide many services

and activities including educational presentations; communitywide social

gatherings; sporting events; school and camp materials; offsite enrichment

activities for youth groups; plus opportunities to set up booths encouraging

positive interactions among stakeholders.

The City is working with the Newark Community Street Team (NCST) to

design and implement a comprehensive community violence intervention

program. One of NCST’s near-term recommendations was the creation of

a Mini-Grant program. The City is providing $200,000 in funding obtained

through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and the Norfolk Police

Foundation – a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the police

department – is tasked with identifying qualified applicants, distributing and

administering Mini-Grant program funds.

This was the second round of Mini-Grants awarded to eligible incorporated

entities and organized community groups, including charities, civic leagues

and violence intervention advocacy groups.