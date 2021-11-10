Grants Workshop, Registration Open! (See Details)

Grant Writing USA, in coordination with the Portsmouth Police Department/Training Unit, will present a two-day grants workshop in Portsmouth, December 1-2, 2021. This training is applicable to grant seekers across all disciplines. Attend this class and you’ll learn how to find the funding sources and write winning grant proposals.





Click here for full event details.





Beginning and experienced grant writers from city, county and state agencies as well as healthcare organizations, nonprofits, K-12, colleges and universities are encouraged to attend.





We are excited to offer you a special discounted rate of $425 per person. Tuition includes two days of terrific instruction, workbook, and access to our Alumni Forum that’s packed full of tools, helpful discussions and more than 200 sample grant proposals. Please use the discount code “Friends” at the time of registration.





Discounts for Grant Writing USA alumni and groups are also available. Please call for details. Payment is not required at the time of registration.





All health and safety guidelines will be followed. Class enrollment is limited to ensure proper distancing. Online reservations are necessary.





More information including learning objectives, class location, graduate testimonials and online registration is available here.





Contacts:





Janet Darling

Grant Writing USA

888.290.6237 toll free

janet@grantwritingusa.com





Taja Brooks

Portsmouth Police Department

757.393.8088

brookst@portsmouthva.gov



