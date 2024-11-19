Greater Hilton Area Plan Available for Review

The Greater Hilton Area Plan is in the final phase of the planning process. The draft plan will be presented at a public hearing during the Planning Commission meeting tomorrow, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. in City Council Chambers (2400 Washington Ave.), and shown live on Newport News Television (Cox Channel 48, Verizon Channel 19).

The plan will be presented to City Council at its Dec. 10 regular meeting. Citizens are invited to provide input during both public hearings.

The draft plan can be viewed online at the city’s website and hard copies are located at all city libraries and in the Planning Department on the second floor of City Hall.