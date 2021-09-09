Green, savvy tips—Do you know your stuff?

Do you know that it takes more than 5,000 liters of water to produce a pair of jeans? And if last year’s stylish blues are tossed in the trash this year, it may take more than 200 years for the garment to decompose in a landfill? Such concerns prompted a local student, McKenna Kundis, to take on the environmental concerns of “fast fashion” as a project for her Girl Scout Gold Award submission. The highest achievement within Girl Scouts of the USA, this award is presented to Scouts who successfully complete projects that resonate with them and drive lasting change in their communities and beyond.

“Fast fashion” is the term for clothing production that is outsourced and made quickly to meet the timeline of short-lived trends. After purchasing the goods at a low price, consumers wear them while the garments are popular and then dispose of them. When considering her Gold Award project, McKenna, a senior at Great Bridge High School, says she knew instantly that she wanted to nudge consumers into greener habits when it comes to textile consumption. She’s hoping her “Sustainable Seams” project will shed light on the environmental impact of the mass production of cheap and disposable clothing, while offering alternative ways to combat the issue such as shopping second hand, donating used garments and learning to sew.

To learn more, visit our “Green Living” blog where McKenna has been writing about her project.