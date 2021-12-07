Ground Breaking Ceremony for Rivers Casino Portsmouth

City of Portsmouth officials including Mayor Shannon Glover, Members of City Council, and Economic Development, State legislators, Rush Street Gaming, and more participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for Rivers Casino Portsmouth today, December 7th. Mayor Glover told the gathering, “Today is the culmination of many years of effort and I can’t think of a better team to move this project to the next phase. I’d like to take a moment to say thank you to the Rush Street Gaming team and all their local, regional, and national partners that have already invested so much in our great city.”

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is scheduled to open in early 2023. For more information, visit accessportsmouthva.com.



