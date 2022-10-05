GSA and Veterans Affairs break ground on new outpatient clinic

By: Office of Senator Mark Warner

PHILADELPHIA — Today, the U.S. General Services Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs, Hampton VA Medical Center broke ground on a new health care center in Chesapeake, Virginia. This new state-of-the-art facility will improve veterans’ access to outpatient services such as primary care, mental health and eye clinic services. The facility will also provide new specialty care and advanced imaging services and reduce drive times for many Hampton Roads-area veterans.



The lease includes approximately 196,000 rentable square feet with 1,050 parking spaces. GSA and Hampton VA Medical Center leadership were joined by local and state officials for the ceremony.



“We are excited for the construction of our new Healthcare Center. 68% of our Veterans reside on the south side and this facility will increase our capabilities to better serve our Veterans with the care they deserve,” said Dr. Taquisa K. Simmons, Executive Director, Hampton VA Healthcare System.



“GSA is proud to partner with the VA to deliver this facility to provide important healthcare services to the large and growing veterans community in the Chesapeake area,” said Nina Albert, Commissioner of GSA’s Public Buildings Service.



“As the veteran population continues to grow in Hampton Roads, we need to make sure we have the facilities and capabilities to offer the highest level of care,” said Senator Mark Warner. “I have been working for years to secure the lease for this facility, as well as for clinics across the country, and I am so proud to finally break ground on this facility, so that after years of serving our country, veterans can receive the care they deserve.”



The lease includes a subcontracting plan for the construction phase of the project. The goal will be for 17.5% of planned subcontracting dollars to be awarded to small businesses. Substantial completion of the facility is expected in summer 2024.



For more information on VAMC resources, please visit www.hampton.va.gov/.

