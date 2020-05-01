Guidance for organizations assisting with Homeless populations during COVID-19

Although our offices are closed for in person contact to ensure Social Distancing guidelines, employees from all our local offices are assisting the public by telephone. You can find the phone number for your local office by using our Field Office Locator by zip code and looking under Additional Office Information. (Note, if you already had a telephone or in-office scheduled appointment with your local office, an employee from that office will attempt to call you at your scheduled appointment time.)

If you cannot use our online services or reach your local office, you may call our National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213, where you may be able to take care of your business by using one of our automated telephone services without having to wait for a telephone agent (see link for available services).

Note-If you need to speak with an a National 800 agent, be aware that wait times are longer than usual which is why we encourage you to try our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov or call your local office first using the Field Office Locator by zip link above.