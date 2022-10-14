Habitat Breaks Ground on Two 3D-Printed Homes

Earlier this week, Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg broke ground for two 3D-printed homes in the Southeast Community of Newport News. These are the second and third houses being built using 3D printing technology, a cost-efficient, sustainable option that relies on concrete to print the walls of the homes, saving up to 15% per square foot in construction costs.

The homes will be approximately 1,200 square feet with three bathrooms and two bedrooms and will be sold to local families. The Habitat Homebuyer Program received more than 250 applications from local families during its application season this spring, more than double the amount from a year ago. Habitat notified the families selected for the Homebuyer Program last month, and all are logging the 300 hours of sweat equity volunteer hours required to be eligible to purchase a house.

The two 3D-printed houses are the 20th and 21st Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg homes sponsored by Newport News Shipbuilding; BayPort Credit Union co-sponsored one of the homes. Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg dedicated the first-ever 3D-printed Habitat home in the nation in Williamsburg last year. Alquist 3D, a 3D printing construction company, partnered with Habitat to print the inaugural house in less than 28 hours last summer.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg serves Virginia families with low and moderate incomes in the cities of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, as well as the counties of Charles City, James City, New Kent, and York. Their mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope. To learn more, visit habitatpgw.org.