Habitat for Humanity Accepting Homebuyer Applications

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is currently accepting applications for new construction and renovated homes in Newport News, Hampton and James City County. This is a new process and applications will not be accepted in August as they have in the past.

Applications are considered if present housing is overcrowded, in poor repair, not affordable or is under a subsidized rental program. To qualify, the homebuyer’s income must fall within a range of limits that also factors in the number of people living in the home. The applicant must be a first-time home buyer, in this instance meaning they cannot have owned a home within the past three years. Applicants must currently live or have worked for at least a year in Hampton, James City County, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, York County, Charles City County, or New Kent County. There’s also a “sweat equity” component of the application, and applicants must be willing to work 300 hours with staff and volunteers on various Habitat projects, including helping other families build their home. To view the full list of application requirements and access the income calculator, visit the Habitat website.

The program application is available online and is due by Thursday, April 30 at 4 p.m. Applications must be returned to the Habitat Office at 11011 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News, or mailed to P.O. Box 1443, Newport News, VA 23601. Contact Natasha Bugey at 757-913-5653 if you have questions or for additional information.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a nonprofit organization that builds and renovates homes for deserving low- and moderate-income families. For more information, visit www.habitatpgw.org.