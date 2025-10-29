Halloween Safety Tips for a Safe and Fun Night

Halloween is a time for fun costumes, sweet treats, and a little spooky adventure. However, safety is essential to ensure that the night stays enjoyable for everyone. Here are some important tips for a safe and memorable Halloween:

Parental Supervision: Parents are encouraged to accompany children while trick-or-treating. This helps keep kids safe while navigating the streets and ensures that they stay with their group. Parents should also carry a flashlight or a glow stick to stay visible in the dark.

Trick-or-Treating Hours: Trick-or-treating officially ends at 8:00 p.m. to help ensure the safety of all participants. After this time, it’s best to head home to avoid being out too late.

No Masks for Adults: While costumes are a big part of Halloween fun, adults accompanying children are not allowed to wear a mask of any kind.

Know Your Route: Plan a route ahead of time, and make sure kids are familiar with the streets they’ll be visiting. Stick to well-lit areas and avoid poorly lit or isolated streets.

Avoid Distractions: While it’s fun to get caught up in the excitement, be mindful of your surroundings. Keep an eye out for cars, especially when crossing streets. Avoid using smartphones or other distractions while walking.

These guidelines help ensure that Halloween remains a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.