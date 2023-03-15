Hampton Alum Ruth E. Carter wins second Oscar for Costume Design in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Hampton, Va. – Ruth E. Carter, a Hampton University alumna, has made history as the first Black woman to achieve two Oscars after winning best costume design at the 95th Academy Awards for the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“So VERY proud of you! You represent yourself and Our Home by the Sea so extraordinarily well. We are all standing a little taller this morning because of you and your amazing achievement. Thanks so much for being such a positive force within the industry and a shining example within our world. Go make more history and get #3!” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams.

Carter won an Oscar after receiving the 2018 Academy Award for Achievement in Costume Design for Marvel’s “Black Panther,” making her the first African American to win in this specific category. She continues to make history in the entertainment industry by winning the Best Costume Design award at the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

With over 40 films to her credit, the acclaimed Oscar winner has mastered the look of multiple periods and genres in envisioning the clothing and overall appearance of a character or performer. Carter’s work has been featured in more than 60 television and film projects including “Do the Right Thing”, “Black Panther”, Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad”, and the television reboot of “Roots.”

The lead costume designer won the Oscar against competition from “Elvis” , “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, and “Babylon.”

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the super hero that is the Black woman,” said Carter in her acceptance remarks. “She endures; she loves; she overcomes; she is every woman in this film. She is my mother. This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of mom.”

Carter thanked the team saying, “Together we are reshaping how culture is represented. I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talokan. This is for my mother. She was 101.”

