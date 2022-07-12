Hampton Boulevard Bridge Rehabilitation Project

By: City of Norfolk

Updated construction start date and upcoming traffic pattern changes

NORFOLK, VA –The City of Norfolk is making improvements to the Northbound Hampton Boulevard Bridge. This rehabilitation project will repair major structural components and protect the bridge from deterioration. The original construction start date was Monday, July 11. Due to the contractor’s schedule, the construction is now set to begin Monday, August 15.

This project will add a new deck overlay, repair the structural concrete, girders, piers and piles, and replace the bearing and expansion joints. Completion is expected by mid-2023.

Construction is scheduled Monday—Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Off-duty police and flaggers may assist with traffic. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppages. Alternating lane closures and traffic shifts will remain in place 24/7.

Traffic lanes approaching the bridge will taper and merge. Traffic lane closures will include reduced northbound lanes during most of the project. Construction will occur in three phases. One southbound lane will be converted to a northbound lane during Phase 2, which will reduce southbound traffic to two (2) lanes. The east side sidewalk will be closed during Phases 1 and 2.



Phase 1 (six months):

Work area in outside lanes, to allow for access underneath the bridge. Two (2) lanes open northbound. Three (3) lanes open southbound.

Phase 2 (three months):

Work area in outside lanes. Two (2) lanes open northbound. Two (2) lanes open southbound.

Phase 3 (three months):

Work area in inside lanes. Two (2) lanes open northbound. Two (2) lanes open southbound.

Future updates will be announced on message boards along Granby Street, media alerts, norfolk.gov, Nextdoor and status emails. For more information, review the project sheet.