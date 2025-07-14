Hampton celebrates ribbon cutting for new Wythe Fire Station #3

The event took place on July 10, city officials, community members, and first responders gathered to celebrate the long-awaited ribbon cutting of the new Wythe Fire Station #3—a modern, resilient facility that reflects decades of planning, collaboration, and community investment.

Located in the heart of the Wythe district, the new 17,000-square-foot station is built to meet the evolving demands of fire and EMS operations while honoring the district’s proud legacy.

“This is more than a building—it’s a symbol of commitment to public safety, community pride, and future readiness,” said Mayor Jimmy Gray. “We’re proud to deliver a facility that not only meets today’s needs but is built to serve generations to come.”

The one-story facility includes four pull-through apparatus bays, enhanced safety features, private climate-controlled bunkrooms, and themed spaces that reflect the neighborhood’s unique history, including Indigenous heritage, Hampton’s oyster industry, and the legacy of War Memorial Stadium.

“This facility represents more than bricks and mortar,” said Fire Chief Jason Monk during his remarks. “It symbolizes progress, resilience, and our city’s ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents. For the men and women of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, it stands as a promise—an investment in their ability to respond quickly, safely, and effectively.”

Chief Monk also praised the teamwork and personal pride behind the project, including the restored antique fire engine, custom street signs, artwork from local museums, and a Hall of Fame space honoring departmental excellence. He gave special thanks to Captain Curtis Ward, the project team, and the volunteers who helped bring the vision to life.

The ceremony also featured a dedication from Wythe Volunteer Fire Company President David Nichols, who honored two local fire service pioneers whose memory will live on in the new station: Battalion Chief Lee Webb and Volunteer Chief Lee Moore.

“These two gentlemen were instrumental in many things that we as a division expand on each and every day,” said Nichols. “Chief Webb helped usher in EMS and Hazmat response in Hampton, while Chief Moore mentored generations of volunteers and set a standard for professionalism and service. It is my honor to dedicate this station to their memory.”

This state-of-the-art station replaces the aging former Wythe Station #3. It includes high-efficiency systems, full-building backup power, and public-facing amenities to ensure accessibility and readiness for years to come.

A public open house is expected once the station is fully operational.