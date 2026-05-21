Hampton Chosen for Innovative Youth Climate Program

Hampton has been chosen by Bloomberg Philanthropies to be a part of the organization’s expanded Youth Climate Action Fund.

The program helps participating cities mobilize residents aged 15-24 in creating and developing innovative approaches to environmental challenges facing their communities. Since its inception in 2024, the program has grown to 300 municipalities around the world.

Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray said: “I am thrilled that Hampton has been chosen for Bloomberg’s Youth Climate Action Fund. This is an exciting way to get more of our younger residents involved with our city’s ongoing efforts to develop innovative approaches to dealing with climate change and sea level rise. This is an outstanding program that has been very successful at engaging creative young minds in other cities. I look forward to seeing what projects will emerge in Hampton from this new collaboration and from the resources that Bloomberg provides.”

The program helps participating cities open competitions for young residents to present innovative ideas, and then helps fund the development and implementation of the most promising entries. Bloomberg provides $50,000 in funding as well as technical assistance and staffing.

Patricia E. Harris, CEO of Bloomberg Philanthropies, said: “The Youth Climate Action Fund is helping city halls around the world work alongside hundreds of thousands of young people to take action on city climate challenges and improve their communities. They are showing how local government can be a partner on issues youth and residents care deeply about – and they are building trust along the way. We look forward to expanding on these efforts and inspiring a new generation of civic leaders.”

Click here for more details on the Youth Climate Action Fund.