Hampton City Council to Hear Budget Recommendations Preview

The City Council will meet for its regular work and legislative sessions on Wednesday at City Hall, which will include a preview of the city manager’s recommendations for Hampton’s budget for Fiscal Year 2027.

The afternoon work session will be held at 3 p.m., which is later than its regular time. The evening legislative session will be at the usual 6:30 p.m.

Both sessions will be in chambers on the eighth floor of City Hall, located at 22 Lincoln St. They will be broadcast on the city’s TV channel, Cox 47 and Verizon 22, and they will be streamed live at hampton.gov/livetv.

The afternoon work session will feature two budget briefings ∏— the city manager’s recommended Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2027-31, and highlights of the city manager’s recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2027. The full recommended budget, which has been influenced by resident input through this year’s I Value program, will be released on April 15. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.

The agenda for the afternoon work session also includes an briefing on the Resilient Hampton Fox Hill, Grandview and Harris Creek Water Plan.

The evening work session will include several public hearings, including one that will cover the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program annual action plan.

The council will also revisit the discussion about a proposed amendment to Hampton’s city code regarding camping and storage on public property.

Click here for details on how to attend the meetings, and for links to full agendas.

On Thursday, Mayor Gray and the council members will travel to Hanover and Henrico counties to tour data centers and learn about the digital infrastructure industry. This will be treated as a closed session meeting, but the council will discuss it at a later date in an open session in chambers.