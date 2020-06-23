Hampton City Schools looking for part-time school bus drivers

June 22, 2020 – Are you a positive and nurturing person? Consider joining our team. Hampton City Schools is looking for part-time bus drivers. The hourly rate ranges from $13.46-$14.81, and a high school diploma or equivalent is preferred. The position requires an excellent driving record. Applicants must be at least 21 old, and they must successfully complete a bus driver training course (training provided). For more information, call 757-727-1562.