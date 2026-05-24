Hampton Community Members Asked to Conserve Water

Newport News Waterworks, which provides water to the entire Peninsula, has issued a Stage II Drought Water Advisory.

The City of Hampton is asking residents and community members to conserve water. The current conditions are the result of below-average rainfall, reduced streamflow and low reservoir storage levels.

Compliance is voluntary. Residents can support conservation efforts by watering lawns and landscaping only as needed between 8 p.m.-10 a.m., and waiting for full loads to run dishwashers and washing machines.

Other recommendations include:

• Limiting non-essential uses of drinking water

• Repairing household leaks such as dripping faucets and leaking toilets

• Turning off water while brushing teeth or shaving

• Reducing unnecessary water use during peak daytime hours