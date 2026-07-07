Hampton Council to Hear Digital Infrastructure Report

The City Council will meet on Wednesday for its regular work and legislative sessions, with agendas that include an informational briefing on digital infrastructure and data centers.

The 1 p.m. work session and the 6:30 p.m. legislative session will be held in chambers on the eighth floor of City Hall, 22 Lincoln St. The sessions will be broadcast on the city’s TV channel, Cox 47 and Verizon 22, and will be streamed live at hampton.gov/livetv.

The afternoon work session will include an informational briefing on digital infrastructure and data centers that will explore options and proactively develop an initial position on the topic. The presentation makes clear that it “will not make a decision, select a site or approve a project.”

The work session will also include a briefing by Hampton Police Division, comparing recent crime data to previous years.

The evening legislative session will include public hearings on multiple ordinances related to zoning and permits. The council will consider amending the city code relating to stormwater management and erosion control.

The mayor and City Council will begin the day with a 9 a.m. closed session at City Hall to discuss the performance of the city manager and the clerk of court.

Click here for full details on council meetings and a link to full agendas.

This week’s sessions will be the only City Council meetings in July.