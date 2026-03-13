Hampton Historical Marker Commemorates Battle of Ironclads

The city dedicated a new historical marker commemorating the legendary Battle of Hampton Roads on Monday, March 9, at a location in Olde Wythe that looks out at the site of the 1862 battle of ironclad ships.

The dedication was held on the anniversary 164th anniversary of the Civil War battle, which took place on March 8-9 in Hampton Roads harbor. It was the first naval battle between ironclad ships, which were far more durable than their primarily wooden precursors, and it is recognized as a watershed moment in military history.

The new historical marker was dedicated at the waterfront location on Chesapeake Avenue near East Avenue. The sign, which replaces an old one that had become weathered, is sponsored by the state’s Department of Historic Resources.

Local historian John Quarsten gave a detailed account of the battle, concluding, “It’s always great to stand where history happened.”

Click here to learn more about the Battle of Hampton Roads.