Hampton Home-Based Businesses Can Apply for Retail Opportunity

Hampton Economic Development is accepting applications from home-based business owners who would like to be a part of SPARK Shops, the city’s new retail incubator that will be located at Peninsula Town Center.

The incubator will offer affordable retail space, training and mentorship, and a supportive business environment.

Click here to apply. The deadline is Wednesday, April 29.

Eligible applicants can operate businesses that market a wide variety of products, including gift items, home décor, accessories, shoes, candles and fragrances, arts and crafts, packaged non-perishable foods and more. The home-based businesses must be based in Hampton and able to commit to 12 months of training.

The program’s curriculum will include:

• Retail industry and product cycle

• Customer service and sales

• Business operations and leadership

• Branding and marketing

• Finance and access to capital

• Resource and supplier management

