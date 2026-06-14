Local News 

Hampton Juneteenth Commemoration Affects City Services

HRMessenger Staff , , , ,

Here’s a look at how these city offices, departments, or services will be affected by the Juneteenth commemoration on Friday, June 19.

 City Offices:  Closed Friday, June 19

Trash collection:  No trash or recycling collections will be made on Friday, June 19. Those items will be collected two days earlier on Wednesday, June 17.

 Street Sweeping:  No street sweeping is scheduled for Friday, June 19.

 Yard Waste Site:  Closed Friday, June 19

 Landfill:  Open Friday, June 19, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

 Libraries:  Closed Friday, June 19

Community and neighborhood centers:  Closed Friday, June 19

Treasurer’s Office &Commissioner of Revenue:  Closed Friday, June 19

DMV Select:  Closed Friday, June 19

Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center:  Closed Friday, June 19

Courts:  Closed Friday, June 19

Human Services:  Closed Friday, June 19

Peninsula Health District and clinics:  Closed Friday, June 19

Public golf courses:  Open Friday, June 19

City Parks, Bluebird Gap Farm:  Open Friday, June 19

Hampton History Museum:  Museum open on June 19, but museum office closed

James T. Wilson Fishing Pier:  Open Friday, June 19