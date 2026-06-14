Hampton Juneteenth Commemoration Affects City Services

Here’s a look at how these city offices, departments, or services will be affected by the Juneteenth commemoration on Friday, June 19.

City Offices: Closed Friday, June 19

Trash collection: No trash or recycling collections will be made on Friday, June 19. Those items will be collected two days earlier on Wednesday, June 17.

Street Sweeping: No street sweeping is scheduled for Friday, June 19.

Yard Waste Site: Closed Friday, June 19

Landfill: Open Friday, June 19, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Libraries: Closed Friday, June 19

Community and neighborhood centers: Closed Friday, June 19

Treasurer’s Office &Commissioner of Revenue: Closed Friday, June 19

DMV Select: Closed Friday, June 19

Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center: Closed Friday, June 19

Courts: Closed Friday, June 19

Human Services: Closed Friday, June 19

Peninsula Health District and clinics: Closed Friday, June 19

Public golf courses: Open Friday, June 19

City Parks, Bluebird Gap Farm: Open Friday, June 19

Hampton History Museum: Museum open on June 19, but museum office closed

James T. Wilson Fishing Pier: Open Friday, June 19

