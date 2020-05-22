Hampton libraries to begin online ordering with curbside pickup of books, DVDs and more

By the City of Hampton, VA

Hampton’s four libraries will begin online and phone ordering of materials for curbside pickup next week.

Beginning today, library customers can go online to browse items and request books or other materials. From the library home page, click on Library Catalogs on the left side. You can search the collection for a title or author, or you can follow links for popular materials in different genres and for different ages. (You also can call the library and request books.)

Not sure what you want? Library staff can create a “book bundle” for you. For instance, a patron may want children’s books and DVDs on whales, dolphins or marine life. Staff will select age appropriate items for checkout. The same would apply for adults. Someone may want to check out new mysteries, sci-fi, biographies, or self-help books. Staff would create a “book bundle” based on the patron’s request.

In addition to books, the library has a large collection of DVDs, audio books and music CDs.

When your materials are ready, the library will call you, using the information from your library card account, and set up a pickup time. When you get to the library, call from your car to let them know you’re in the parking lot. They will place your items on the table outside, and you can get out and retrieve them from the table.

Pickup hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When you’re finished, drop the items in any branch’s book drop. Books are quarantined for 24 hours and sanitized before being put back into circulation.

If you don’t have a library card, you can call the library and request one.

Main library and branches: