Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck chosen for Bloomberg, Harvard City Leadership Initiative

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck is ready to explore the latest in leadership and management practices – as one of 38 mayors chosen for an intensive education program with the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

Tuck is part of a class of mayors participating in a program delivered by faculty from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School as well as world-class experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network. The year-long program launched with a three-day convening for mayors in New York City that began Sunday. Each day of the convening, mayors will attend classroom sessions focused on the latest management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.

There is no cost to the city for the program; all costs are paid by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Tuck said he was honored to be chosen for the program. “I’m looking forward to the year ahead as a great opportunity for city leaders to meet, exchange ideas, and discuss how best to approach solving pressing problems for our citizens,” he said. “All cities want to reduce crime, and Hampton’s focus will be on improving public safety and ensuring positive outcomes for our youth by working with strategic community partners. We will be using data, working across sectors, and sharing innovative ideas on these and other topics.” City Manager Mary Bunting and City Attorney Cheran Ivery will be involved in the project as well, with a gathering that will follow the mayors’, in addition to yearlong virtual classes.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term mayor of New York City, collaborated with Harvard University leadership to create the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative in 2017. Collectively, Harvard University and Bloomberg Philanthropies aim to help mayors and their leadership teams manage the complexities of running a city, and to give these leaders opportunities to learn from one another. The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative will connect the mayors to some of the university’s top educators, coaching from experts, a network of peers, and technical assistance. The program provides an opportunity to share practices and learn from fellow mayors about the promising ideas that are helping to enhance the quality of life in cities around the world.

The Initiative is the Flagship Program of the newly announced Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University, and a collaboration between Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Business School, and Bloomberg Philanthropies to help equip mayors and senior city officials in tackling complex challenges in their cities and improving the quality of life of their residents.

Launched in 2017, the initiative has worked with 400 mayors and 1,300 senior city officials in 478 cities worldwide. The initiative has also advanced research and developed new curricula and teaching tools to help city leaders solve real-world problems. For more information, please visit the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative at https://www.cityleadership.harvard.edu.