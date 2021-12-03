Hampton named as Top 10 Digital City in the U.S. for 19th time

Hampton has been named a Top 10 Digital City in the nation for the 19th time by the Center for Digital Government. The annual awards recognize cities utilizing technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, strengthen cybersecurity and more.

Hampton has won more times than any other large city (125,000 population and up) in Virginia, and was one of eight cities to receive a special award for using technology over the past 20 years to make government better as well as for long-time participation in the survey.

Questions on the entry vary each year and focus on different aspects of technology usage — from citizen engagement to cybersecurity.

This year focused primarily on the city’s response to Covid-19:

Using technology to connect with citizens for service remotely, including an online appointment scheduling system;

Laptop deployment and technical support for employees who could work at home;

The introduction, instruction, and facilitation of Zoom and remote meetings; and

The increase in the Mayor’s Town Hall meetings, all of which moved to Facebook Live.

Although most special events were canceled, the city’s e-newsletter increased from twice per week to five times per week and became a critical source of information about how to obtain city services when buildings were closed to the public; health and safety information; and, eventually, vaccine availability.

Another criterion focused on cities’ brand guidelines and consistency of design across departments, and the city was able to highlight its new logo initiative with multiple icons.

“Innovative cities are able to leverage data and harness new technology to enhance the services they provide,” said Center for Digital Government Vice President Phil Bertolini. The Center “congratulates this year’s winners for putting technology to good use toward improving the lives of constituents and strengthening the relationships they have with their partners.”