Hampton named top community in Virginia for resilience efforts

By: City of Hampton

Hampton has been named the Resilient Virginia Community of the Year by the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association for its “outstanding example for how to undertake resiliency planning,” according to the announcement.

“As localities across the country begin the process of quantifying, analyzing, and evaluating the impacts of climate change, they would be well advised to look to the work Hampton has done through its Resilient Hampton initiative,” said Brian Swets, member of the awards program committee.

Further, the association complimented Resilient Hampton’s approach to reducing the impacts of flooding: By looking at solutions that provide an array of benefits, such as water access and recreation, economic development, and improving native habitats and water quality.

The award press release noted that the city excelled in both planning and implementation. The Newmarket Creek Pilot Project Area Water Plan used objective data, and the plan was refined with a large amount of public input.

“Just as important as having quality plans is funding to implement the recommendations found within,” the press release noted. Hampton led the state as the first locality to issue Environmental Impact Bonds, which requires that projects meet projected outcomes, noting that “this level of accountability and dedication is truly inspirational and a model of project delivery for all local governments.”