Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts to Host Free ﻿COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at McDonald’s Restaurant

By: City of Newport News

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts are hosting a FREE COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic this Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This clinic is a bit different than ones in the past; it will be hosted at the McDonald’s on 12105 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News. Individuals who choose to get vaccinated at the event will receive a McDonald’s food coupon. Moderna, Pfizer, Pfizer Kids, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered during the event. Walk-ins will be accepted, while supplies last. Appointments can be made at vaccinate.virginia.gov by searching under the Peninsula Health District or by using the links below.

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts reminds residents that vaccinations are the best way to prevent serious illness or death from COVID-19. Learn more about the vaccines and their safety and efficacy by visiting the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine webpage.