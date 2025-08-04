Hampton Proton Celebrates 15 Years of Advancing Cancer Care

Hampton, Va — The Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute (Hampton Proton) proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2025. This milestone is a testament to its commitment to scientific excellence and compassionate cancer care. As the eighth proton therapy center in the United States and the first of its kind owned and operated by a Historically Black College or University, Hampton Proton not only leads in cancer treatment but also plays a vital role in Hampton University’s extensive research initiatives and national outreach. Hampton Proton continues to make significant contributions on both the local and national levels.

A Legacy Rooted in Purpose

Hampton Proton’s story is one of vision brought to life. In 2005, Dr. William R. Harvey, then-President of Hampton University, became aware of the alarmingly high prostate cancer rates in neighboring underserved communities. After consulting with a Hampton University alumnus who was knowledgeable about proton therapy, Dr. Harvey assembled a team to establish the first proton therapy facility in Virginia, leveraging the university’s renowned medical physics program and Jefferson Lab.

By 2010, the Institute opened its doors. Spanning 98,000 square feet and featuring five treatment rooms, it became the largest free-standing proton therapy center in the world at that time. Since its inception, the center has treated several thousand patients, solidifying its position as a national leader in precision cancer treatment and a collaborator in national research efforts.

Anchoring Hampton’s Research Enterprise

The milestone anniversary coincides with a period of significant progress for both Hampton Proton and Hampton University. Recently, Hampton University achieved Research 2 (R2) status from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, indicating high levels of research activity and doctoral output. Hampton Proton has played a crucial role in this advancement through its leadership in clinical trials, research innovation, and efforts to increase access for diverse patient populations, all contributing to the university’s aspirations for Research 1 (R1) status.

Additionally, this momentum has been further enhanced by the appointment of Scott Berry as Executive Director in late 2024. With a notable 30-year career in radiation oncology, including 24 years in leadership positions, Berry brings extensive experience to propel the center’s mission of offering innovative and compassionate cancer care.

“It’s an exciting time to lead Hampton Proton,” said Scott Berry. “We have dedicated people, purpose, and the potential to transform and revolutionize cancer care, not just through cutting-edge and advanced technology, but by fostering stronger and deeper

connections with our patients and the community. That’s where we can make a real impact and make thing happens.”

Under Berry’s leadership, the Institute is sharpening its research focus, deepening its community impact, and championing innovation through technology and data.

Advancing Cancer Care Through Research and Innovation

Research is a cornerstone of Hampton Proton’s work. In the COMPPARE trial, which focuses on comparing proton and photon therapy for prostate cancer, the Institute enrolled over 200 patients, including the largest number of African American participants in the study. With more than 60% of Hampton Proton’s patients being treated for prostate cancer, this research highlights both the Institute’s clinical focus and its commitment to equity. Originally designed with a three-year follow-up, the study has now been extended through 2032, emphasizing the need for sustained research staffing and demonstrating Hampton Proton’s dedication to generating long-term insights that enhance care for everyone.

In 2024, Hampton Proton began expanding its Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) technology beyond prostate cancer to include brain as well as head and neck cancers. PBS allows for hyper-precise targeting, significantly reducing side effects and improving outcomes, particularly in anatomically complex regions.

The Institute also deepened its commitment to community through new partnerships and patient-centered initiatives:

PATH (Patient Access to Help): A new registry, launched in collaboration with the WiTT Group, Inc., connects patients to non-clinical support such as transportation, lodging, and financial assistance.

HUPTI Smiles: With support from Mrs. Norma B. Harvey, the Chartway Promise Foundation, and collaboration with leading medical centers, including Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD), Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the University of Virginia, this program delivers toys and gifts to pediatric patients throughout their proton therapy treatment.

Annual Prostate Cancer and Men’s Health Awareness Fair: In 2022, the Institute launched its annual Prostate Cancer and Men’s Health Awareness Fair alongside Sentara, the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum, and the NFL Alumni Association. The event has grown year after year, and the team at Hampton Proton expects its 2025 event on September 27 to be its most impactful yet.

“15 for 15” Anniversary Campaign: In honor of this milestone, the Institute is inviting alumni, patients, and supporters to contribute $15 or more to fund patient assistance programs, expand outreach, and strengthen research initiatives.

(Photo Credit: Hampton University)

A Forward-Focused Vision

As Hampton Proton reflects on its 15-year journey, it looks ahead with clarity and ambition, fully aligned with Hampton University’s goal of becoming a Research 1 institution and a national leader in scientific innovation. The Institute is actively exploring ways to leverage artificial intelligence and data science to personalize patient care and improve clinical outcomes.

“We’ve gone through different iterations over the years,” said Berry, “but every evolution brings us closer to our best selves, for both our patients and our staff.” In 2024, the Institute initiated a rebranding effort to more accurately reflect its mission, affiliation, and future aspirations.

Future growth in the field will focus on strategic research partnerships, the expansion of clinical trials, and strengthening our collaborations with organizations that align with our mission and goals. Hampton Proton actively seeks new partnerships with those who are dedicated to advancing health equity, scientific knowledge, and delivering compassionate and high-quality cancer care. Together, we can make an impact on the lives of those we serve.

Charting the Next Chapter

Hampton Proton is prepared to make even greater advancements in cancer care. With a steadfast commitment to research, advocacy, and access, the institute is poised to embark on exciting new initiatives. As we look ahead, the goal is to break new ground, ensuring that every patient, researcher, and community partner plays a significant role in shaping our journey toward improved outcomes for everyone. The future is bright, and we are eager to see the positive changes that lie ahead.