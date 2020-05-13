HAMPTON RESTAURANTS SERVING MEALS TO THOSE IN NEED

With stay-at-home orders being in effect for more than six weeks, many restaurants have been greatly impacted. However, despite their own needs to maintain business during these unprecedented times, several Hampton restaurants are still making it their mission to give back to the community.

Last month, Virginia native Pharrell Williams announced that he would be partnering with Chef Jose Andre’s charity, World Central Kitchen (WCK). WCK was started as an organization that would create smart solutions to hunger and poverty. As part of the nationwide emergency food relief program, WCK is gaining the support of local governments like the City of Hampton and restaurants to help meet the demand and provide job share opportunities during this time.

Over 50 masks donated by Lee Telecom and made by Signature Canvas Makers to The Hampton Department of Social Services for this initiative.

World Central Kitchen has identified three restaurants to partner with to provide meals to vulnerable populations in Hampton. The Grey Goose in Downtown Hampton, Mango Mangeaux in Historic Phoebus, and Bowman’s Soul-in-the-Wall in Coliseum Central have prepared and delivered over 300 individually packaged, fresh meals to help feed Hampton families amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals in the Hampton Area. If interested, please contact the Community Development Manager, Allison Nelson, at anelson@hampton.gov.