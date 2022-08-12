Hampton Roads Alliance Announces Staff Additions and Changes

Cliff Copley, also a native of Hampton Roads, has lived and worked in Hampton Roads for most of his life. He currently serves as a business manager for regional talent solutions and business outreach for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership assigned to the Eastern Virginia region. In the role, Cliff lead expansion projects bringing over $250 million of capital investment and 1,000 jobs to the Commonwealth of Virginia. Cliff is known and well-respected in Hampton Roads and has developed invaluable relationships and partnerships within the business and economic development community of the area. His previous public sector experiences include serving as business development specialist at Tidewater Community College Center for Workforce Solutions as well as Senior Zoning Officer at James City County’s Planning Division. In the private sector, Cliff served as assistant manager at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, personal banker at Bank of America, and career advisor at the ECPI University in Virginia Beach. He earned his bachelor’s degree in public administration from James Madison University, with a minor in political science. As Business Development Director, Copley will help recruit new businesses and assist existing companies with expansion needs, thereby contributing to the Alliance’s goal of attracting jobs and capital investment to the region. Copley expressed the following about joining the Alliance: “I’m extremely excited to be a part of the team at the Hampton Roads Alliance and to utilize the knowledge I have gained throughout my career in economic development, workforce solutions, and higher education to help bring business to Hampton Roads. No matter where I’ve worked in the region, from James City County to ECPI University in Virginia Beach, I have benefited from the opportunity to work alongside talented professionals and enjoy an outstanding quality of life that you can only find in Hampton Roads; I look forward to sharing that story.” In addition, Steve Harrison, currently serving as Interim Chief Strategy Officer, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this role Harrison will oversee the organization’s operations, while also continuing his role leading the Alliance’s strategic planning, marketing, and business intelligence efforts. Harrison, who served as President of the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) in 2021, has been with the Alliance since July 2019. Harrison previously worked for the City of Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development and is a graduate of William & Mary with a bachelor’s degree in government and master’s degree in public policy. Please join us in welcoming both Jared Chalk and Cliff Copley to the Hampton Roads Alliance and congratulating Steve Harrison on his new role. Questions can be directed to Jillian Goodwin, Director of Marketing and Communications, at jgoodwin@757alliance.com.

