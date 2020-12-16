Hampton Roads-Area Mayors Kenny Alexander, McKinley Price, Donnie Tuck & Mayor-Elect Shannon Glover Endorse Terry McAuliffe for Governor

MCLEAN, VA – Hampton Roads-area Mayors Kenny Alexander (Norfolk),

McKinley Price (Newport News), Donnie Tuck (Hampton), and Mayor-Elect

Shannon Glover (Portsmouth) today endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor,

citing his bold vision for education, COVID recovery, and building a more

equitable Virginia. Since launching his campaign last week, Terry has

released big, bold plans to strengthen Virginia’s education system by

dramatically increasing teacher pay and addressing inequities in

education, and help secure Virginia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19

pandemic and create a more equitable future. “Cities across the

Commonwealth have faced the brunt of this pandemic: our businesses have

been reduced, our hospitals have been filled, and our workers have been

laid off. We need a governor who will continue to oversee our recovery by

thinking big and acting boldly, and that’s why I am proudly endorsing

Terry McAuliffe to be our next governor” said Mayor Kenny Alexander

(Norfolk). “I have worked alongside Terry to create a stronger and fairer

Norfolk economy and I know he is the leader who will use this moment as

an opportunity to help cities like Norfolk recover better than we were

before.” “After this pandemic is under control and we begin our recovery

process, families in Newport News are still going to need a strong

partner in the governor’s office who is ready to go big and lift all

Virginians up. We need Terry McAuliffe as our next governor,” said Mayor

McKinley Price (Newport News). “Terry has already outlined his bold

vision for education and for supporting our economic recovery from this

pandemic, and he has made racial equity a cornerstone of those plans. He

will make sure we push for a more equitable Virginia and address

inequalities that have plagued our communities for generations. Terry

gets it and I am proud to endorse him today.” “The only way to address

the inequities that have held back Black and Brown communities for

generations is to think big and be bold in our approach. We have an

opportunity right now to rebuild a better Virginia, and we must choose

the leader with the vision and experience to do just that. That leader is

Terry McAuliffe,” said Mayor Donnie Tuck (Hampton). “From securing record

education funding to restoring voting rights for hundreds of thousands of

Virginians, I know we can count on Terry to lift up communities of color

in the City of Hampton and all over the Commonwealth.” “Our next governor

must have a clear plan to address disparities in our society head on and

unify our communities. From education to economic prosperity, Terry

McAuliffe has shown his big and bold vision will center around bringing

down the inequities that Virginians have faced for far too long,” said

Mayor-Elect Shannon Glover (Portsmouth). “Terry thinks big and bold. I’m

excited to see the vision and energy that he will bring to the governor’s

office.” “It’s an honor to have the support of Mayors Kenny Alexander,

McKinley Price, Donnie Tuck, and Mayor-Elect Shannon Glover. These mayors

have faced some of the biggest challenges this year, but they have taken

bold action to keep their cities and communities safe and support their

recovery,” said Terry McAuliffe. “This campaign is about going big and

being bold to rebuild a post-COVID economy that ends inequities for

communities of color. It’s about making sure Virginia kids have an

equitable, world-class education system. And we are building a broad and

diverse coalition of support that will allow us to get it done together.”

Mayors Alexander, Price, Tuck, and Mayor-Elect Glover join a growing list

of powerful Virginia leaders who are supporting Terry McAuliffe for

governor, including Senate President Pro-Tempore L. Louise Lucas, House

Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring,

Senate Appropriations and Finance Committee Chair Janet Howell, House

Appropriations Chair Luke Torian, House Education Committee Chair

Delegate Roslyn Tyler, House Transportation Committee Chair Delores

McQuinn, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. As governor, Terry will

champion bold initiatives to strengthen our K12 education system and

ensure all Virginia students have access to a world-class education. He

will dramatically increase teacher pay and get it above the national

average for the first time in Virginia history, get every Virginia

student online, and expand preschool access to all 3 and 4-year old

children in need. Terry will also build on the strong efforts of Governor

Northam and his administration to create an equitable post-COVID economy

by taking bold and decisive action to create jobs, protect workers,

invest in mental health services, and rebuild Virginia’s thriving network

of small businesses, particularly Black and Brown-owned businesses. In

Hampton Roads, Terry inherited a Port of Virginia that was losing more

than $120 million dollars over five years before he took office in 2014.

As a result of Terry’s leadership, the Port had an operating profit for

the first time in 7 years. Terry also helped bring businesses to Hampton

Roads to help diversify the local economy after it was hard hit by

sequestration, and bolstered the region by widening I-64 to decongest

both the Peninsula and the route between Richmond and the region. To

learn more about Terry’s vision for Virginia, visit

www.TerryMcAuliffe.com.