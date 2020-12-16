Hampton Roads-Area Mayors Kenny Alexander, McKinley Price, Donnie Tuck & Mayor-Elect Shannon Glover Endorse Terry McAuliffe for Governor
MCLEAN, VA – Hampton Roads-area Mayors Kenny Alexander (Norfolk),
McKinley Price (Newport News), Donnie Tuck (Hampton), and Mayor-Elect
Shannon Glover (Portsmouth) today endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor,
citing his bold vision for education, COVID recovery, and building a more
equitable Virginia. Since launching his campaign last week, Terry has
released big, bold plans to strengthen Virginia’s education system by
dramatically increasing teacher pay and addressing inequities in
education, and help secure Virginia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19
pandemic and create a more equitable future. “Cities across the
Commonwealth have faced the brunt of this pandemic: our businesses have
been reduced, our hospitals have been filled, and our workers have been
laid off. We need a governor who will continue to oversee our recovery by
thinking big and acting boldly, and that’s why I am proudly endorsing
Terry McAuliffe to be our next governor” said Mayor Kenny Alexander
(Norfolk). “I have worked alongside Terry to create a stronger and fairer
Norfolk economy and I know he is the leader who will use this moment as
an opportunity to help cities like Norfolk recover better than we were
before.” “After this pandemic is under control and we begin our recovery
process, families in Newport News are still going to need a strong
partner in the governor’s office who is ready to go big and lift all
Virginians up. We need Terry McAuliffe as our next governor,” said Mayor
McKinley Price (Newport News). “Terry has already outlined his bold
vision for education and for supporting our economic recovery from this
pandemic, and he has made racial equity a cornerstone of those plans. He
will make sure we push for a more equitable Virginia and address
inequalities that have plagued our communities for generations. Terry
gets it and I am proud to endorse him today.” “The only way to address
the inequities that have held back Black and Brown communities for
generations is to think big and be bold in our approach. We have an
opportunity right now to rebuild a better Virginia, and we must choose
the leader with the vision and experience to do just that. That leader is
Terry McAuliffe,” said Mayor Donnie Tuck (Hampton). “From securing record
education funding to restoring voting rights for hundreds of thousands of
Virginians, I know we can count on Terry to lift up communities of color
in the City of Hampton and all over the Commonwealth.” “Our next governor
must have a clear plan to address disparities in our society head on and
unify our communities. From education to economic prosperity, Terry
McAuliffe has shown his big and bold vision will center around bringing
down the inequities that Virginians have faced for far too long,” said
Mayor-Elect Shannon Glover (Portsmouth). “Terry thinks big and bold. I’m
excited to see the vision and energy that he will bring to the governor’s
office.” “It’s an honor to have the support of Mayors Kenny Alexander,
McKinley Price, Donnie Tuck, and Mayor-Elect Shannon Glover. These mayors
have faced some of the biggest challenges this year, but they have taken
bold action to keep their cities and communities safe and support their
recovery,” said Terry McAuliffe. “This campaign is about going big and
being bold to rebuild a post-COVID economy that ends inequities for
communities of color. It’s about making sure Virginia kids have an
equitable, world-class education system. And we are building a broad and
diverse coalition of support that will allow us to get it done together.”
Mayors Alexander, Price, Tuck, and Mayor-Elect Glover join a growing list
of powerful Virginia leaders who are supporting Terry McAuliffe for
governor, including Senate President Pro-Tempore L. Louise Lucas, House
Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring,
Senate Appropriations and Finance Committee Chair Janet Howell, House
Appropriations Chair Luke Torian, House Education Committee Chair
Delegate Roslyn Tyler, House Transportation Committee Chair Delores
McQuinn, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. As governor, Terry will
champion bold initiatives to strengthen our K12 education system and
ensure all Virginia students have access to a world-class education. He
will dramatically increase teacher pay and get it above the national
average for the first time in Virginia history, get every Virginia
student online, and expand preschool access to all 3 and 4-year old
children in need. Terry will also build on the strong efforts of Governor
Northam and his administration to create an equitable post-COVID economy
by taking bold and decisive action to create jobs, protect workers,
invest in mental health services, and rebuild Virginia’s thriving network
of small businesses, particularly Black and Brown-owned businesses. In
Hampton Roads, Terry inherited a Port of Virginia that was losing more
than $120 million dollars over five years before he took office in 2014.
As a result of Terry’s leadership, the Port had an operating profit for
the first time in 7 years. Terry also helped bring businesses to Hampton
Roads to help diversify the local economy after it was hard hit by
sequestration, and bolstered the region by widening I-64 to decongest
both the Peninsula and the route between Richmond and the region. To
